10th NASS: Sani Musa Speaks On Voting Against Akpabio

Senator Sani Musa (APC-Niger East) has dismissed reports of voting for former Zamfara State governor Abdulaziz Yari, at the recently concluded 10th National Assembly leadership election.

Naija News reports that a list allegedly showed how senators voted during the Senate President election, with Sani Musa allegedly voting for Yari.

Recall that Musa, who indicated an interest in running for the Deputy Senate President, had on Monday night released a statement backing down and aligning with the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the voting pattern list, Senator Musa said: “It is very important to arrest the attention of the public on the widely circulated document containing the voting choices of Senators and the candidate they voted for.

“After carefully reviewing and scrutinizing the document, it is important that the purveyors (authors) of this fake news tell the public how 64 votes were recorded for Senator Godswill Akpabio as against the 63 votes he scored. And how Senator Abdulazeez Yari scored 45 votes in the document as against the real votes he scored of 46??

“Review and scrutiny of the document show clearly that the author(s) are on a futile attempt of sowing the seed of discord between APC NWC, Presidency, the current President of the Senate and some Senators.

“We categorically state here that the list is fake, how did the manufacturer of that list know how Senators voted? The motive of that list is best known to the author as he thinks according to his or her perception of thinking and we call on the general public to ignore it.

“Senator Sani Musa voted in line with Mr. President’s aspiration. The election has come and passed, and the 109 Senators have subscribed to unite as one Senate to work for the peace, unity, and progress of the nation.

“The public need to be extra careful with this kind of blackmail usually spread on social media and other important media platforms.”