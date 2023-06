We Did Not Know It Would Come From His Grandchild – Rita Edochie Discloses Warning Her Late Father-in-law Gave To Her

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has disclosed a warning her father-in-law gave her before he passed on.

Speaking via her social media account, the actress who is an aunt to Yul Edochie revealed that her late father-in-law, Odogwu Sylvester Edochie, gave her some words of advice some years back when he warned her against hiring ‘mature house helps’.

According to the thespian, the late Edochie vehemently warned her against employing grown up women as this could lead to polygamy which he was vehemently against.

Rita Edochie who at the time said her husband won’t ever cheat on her added that she never knew his grandchild (Yul Edochie), would be the one to break his grandfather’s legacy, which has been upheld by elders before him.

She wrote, “A WORD OF ADVICE FROM MY LATE FATHER, INLAW MAZI EJIMOFOR ODOGWU SYLVESTER EDOCHIE.

“A FATHER INLAW LIKE NEVER CALLED ME AND SAID RITA, SIR, I DON’T LIKE THIS IDEA OF HAVING MATURE GIRLS AS HOUSE HELPS BECAUSE HE DOES NOT WANT ANYTHING POLYGAMY IN HIS HOME.

“HE TOLD ME THIS BECAUSE I WAS ALWAYS HAVING “MATURE GIRLS” AS MY “HOUSE HELPS”.

“I SAID TO HIM PAPA I KNOW MY HUSBAND AND THAT IS THE REASON I CAN AFFORD TO DO THAT AND HIS ANSWER WAS TOH IN HAUSA LANGUAGE I SAID THIS BECAUSE AKWALA AMARO IFE MEANING P$NIS NO GET SENSE AND I QUICKLY REPLIED HIM, MY HUSBAND DOES NOT HAVE TIME FOR WOMEN OUTSIDE NOT TO TALK OF HOUSE MAIDS SO I KNOW MY HUSBAND PAPA.

“WE ENDED THE MATTER AND SO IT REMAINS TILL DATE LITTLE DID WE KNOW THAT THE POLYGAMY THING WOULD COME FROM HIS GRANDCHILD, BUT PAPA, I PROMISE YOU, WHERE EVER YOU ARE, IT STILL STANDS AS YOU STATED IT.

“TRUST ME WE ARE NOT SLEEPING.”