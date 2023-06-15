Uproar As Labour Party Lawmaker Emerges Speaker In PDP-Dominated Abia Assembly

Labour Party (LP) lawmaker representing Aba South Constituency, Emmanuel Emeruwa, has emerged as speaker of the Abia House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that PDP is the majority party with 11 members, while the LP has ten members, the YPP has two members, and APC has only one member.

However, Emeruwa, who is a first-timer lawmaker, was elected speaker by 24 members of the House during the inauguration session of the 8th assembly on Wednesday.

The session was presided by the Clerk of the House, Johnpedro Irokansi, at the assembly chamber in Umuahia.

Emeruwa was nominated for the position of speaker by a lawmaker representing Aba Central Constituency, Stephen Ucheonye, and Seconded by the member representing Umuahia South Constituency, Emeka Obioma- all LP members.

The lawmaker representing Ohafia North Constituency and a member of the PDP, Mandela Obasi, attempted to make another nomination but was ignored by the Clerk of the House, who banged the gavel for the close of nomination.

Another LP lawmaker, Okezie Augustine, representing Umuahia East Constituency, also emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the house.

The development caused a mild uproar on the floor of the house as the PDP members began to raise objections.

In an acceptance speech after the return of normalcy, the speaker promised that he would pilot the affairs of the house without fear or favour.

He promised to produce good lawas and support the executive to propagate property in the state.

He said: “I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me and I pledge to serve with unwavering integrity and dedication.

“I will serve to produce good laws and support the executive to propagate prosperity in the state.

“The mandate you have given me will be carried with utmost diligence”