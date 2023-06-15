Tottenham Hotspur 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures are out and the club would hope to have a better run in the coming campaign.

Last season, they started the season like a house on fire and even topped the league table at some point but they slipped from title contenders to top four contenders before the second phase of the campaign.

After coach Antonio Conte decided to walk away from the club after publicly criticizing the club’s board and players in the second half of the campaign, the club slipped out of the top four.

At the end of the campaign, Tottenham Hotspur could not even qualify for the Europa League as they finished in the 8th spot under the tutelage of the club’s former player Ryan Mason.

Ahead of the 2023-2024 Premier League season, Tottenham have appointed Australian manager Ange Postecoglou who treble for Scottish side Celtic last season, to lead the North London side.

The first game in Tottenham Hotspur Premier League fixtures is against Brentford away from home. The game will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13, 2023.

Below are Tottenham Hotspur 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures In Full

13/08/2023 – 14:00 – Brentford (a)

19/08/2023 – 15:00 – Manchester United (h)

26/08/2023 – 15:00 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

02/09/2023 – 15:00 – Burnley (a)

16/09/2023 – 15:00 – Sheffield United (h)

23/09/2023 – 15:00 – Arsenal (a)

30/09/2023 – 15:00 – Liverpool (h)

07/10/2023 – 15:00 – Luton Town (a)

21/10/2023 – 15:00 – Fulham (h)

28/10/2023 – 15:00 – Crystal Palace (a)

04/11/2023 – 15:00 – Chelsea (h)

11/11/2023 – 15:00 – Wolverhampton (a)

25/11/2023 – 15:00 – Aston Villa (h)

02/12/2023 – 15:00 – Manchester City (a)

05/12/2023 – 19:45 – West Ham United (h)

09/12/2023 – 15:00 – Newcastle United (h)

16/12/2023 – 15:00 – Nottingham Forest (a)

23/12/2023 – 15:00 – Everton (h)

26/12/2023 – 15:00 – Brighton (a)

30/12/2023 – 15:00 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

13/01/2024 – 15:00 – Manchester United (a)

30/01/2024 – 19:45 – Brentford (h)

03/02/2024 – 15:00 – Everton (a)

10/02/2024 – 15:00 – Brighton (h)

17/02/2024 – 15:00 – Wolverhampton (h)

24/02/2024 – 15:00 – Chelsea (a)

02/03/2024 – 15:00 – Crystal Palace (h)

09/03/2024 – 15:00 – Aston Villa (a)

16/03/2024 – 15:00 – Fulham (a)

30/03/2024 – 15:00 – Luton Town (h)

02/04/2024 – 19:45 – West Ham United (a)

06/04/2024 – 15:00 – Nottingham Forest (h)

13/04/2024 – 15:00 – Newcastle United (a)

20/04/2024 – 15:00 – Manchester City (h)

27/04/2024 – 15:00 – Arsenal (h)

04/05/2024 – 15:00 – Liverpool (a)

11/05/2024 – 15:00 – Burnley (h)

19/05/2024 – 16:00 – Sheffield United (a)