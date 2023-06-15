Presidential Tribunal: INEC Chairman Takes Decision On Standing As Witness Against Tinubu, APC

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has complied with a subpoena issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The subpoena requests him to present certain crucial documents to the presidential election petition court.

During a court hearing on Thursday, Chris Uche, the legal representative for Atiku and the PDP, confirmed that Yakubu was being represented by Morenikeji Tahiru, deputy director of the certification and complaint, legal drafting and clearance department.

Earlier reports indicated that Yakubu was set to provide testimony regarding a petition filed by Atiku, which challenges the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

Uche disclosed that during his court appearance, Yakubu would give evidence concerning the conduct of the contentious Presidential election.

However, Uche did not specify what these important documents might be.

Peter Obi Presents Over 18,000 Polling Units Result Sheet Against Tinubu In Court

In a related development, the Labour Party (LP) and its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi have presented more pieces of evidence in court to support their suit challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 polls.

Naija News reports Obi and his party on Thursday at the resumed hearing of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) tendered 18,088 blurred polling unit result sheets among other documents before the tribunal panel.

The documents were tendered through their lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN).