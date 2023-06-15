Photo Of Tinubu Weeping Over Mother’s Death 10 Years Ago Resurface Online

An emotional photo of President Bola Tinubu weeping after the death of his mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, 10 years ago, has been shared online.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu on Thursday, June 15, paid tribute to his late mother, Alhaja Mogaji, who died at the age of 96 in 2013.

Taking to his social media handles to commemorate her passing, the president praised her love, grit, devotion, and generosity.

He noted that the times they spent together would always be cherished.

However, a Twitter user, with the handle @Mr_JAGs, shared the photo of Tinubu crying after his mother’s death alongside her biography.

Part of the post reads: “Exactly 10 Years ago, We lost Our Big Big Mummy, The Iyaloja-General, The Mother of the Masses, A LEGEND, A Strong Woman, The Mother of Mr President @officialABAT, Chief Abibatu Ashabi Mogaji OON, MFR … May Almighty Allah continue to bless her for us .. MAMA MOGAJI”

Who To Hold Responsible If Tinubu Fails

Meanwhile, former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo and a key supporter of Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general elections has made it clear that he should be held accountable if Tinubu fails to meet expectations following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Dokubo, while speaking on the impact of the fuel subsidy removal, stressed that former presidents, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari failed to do what Tinubu has done in the past weeks of his administration.

He insisted that Tinubu took one of the biggest steps which would be profitable to the average Nigerian in the future.

He further condemned the actions of former Nigerian presidents who spent so much money servicing subsidy, thereby plundering the nation’s wealth.