Ogun Monarch, Sabur Bakre Dies

The Agura of Gbagura in Ogun State, Oba Babajide Sabur Bakre, has reportedly died.

Naija News learnt that the traditional ruler died at 61 on Wednesday at a Lagos hospital, where he was treated for an undisclosed ailment.

A source in Gbagura who spoke to Daily Post said the monarch’s death was a rude shock to his subjects, considering his age and years on the throne.

Announcing the passing of the traditional ruler through a message from the Administrative Secretary to the Agura Palace, Chief Razaq Obe, the Osi of Egbaland and Balogun of Ibadan Township, Gbagura, Abeokuta, said: “His Royal Majesty Oba Dr Saburee Babajide Bakre Jamolu 11, the Agura of Gbagura has joined His ancestors today 14th June 2023. May Kabiyesi’s soul rest in perfect peace.”

It was gathered that the monarch’s body had been returned to Abeokuta for burial rites.

Naija News understands that Oba Bakre, a retired Customs officer, was crowned on May 21, 2019, by former Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Gbagura is the hometown of Moshood Abiola, the June 12, 1993, presidential election winner.

Meanwhile, Nigerian actor and model Afeez Oladimeji Agoro, popularly known as Nigeria’s tallest man, has been reported dead.

Naija News reports that Agoro’s death is coming months after he solicited five million for his chronic hip arthritis treatment.

Popular Nigerian blogger, Seun Oloketuyi, shared the news of Agoro’s death via his Instagram account on the morning of Thursday, June 15th 2023.

Recall the 47-year-old had solicited the money, saying it would help to take care of his operation and therapy.

The late computer science graduate from the University of Lagos said the ailment was challenging and has left him bedridden for eight months.

The tallest man, who has a show called ‘I am Agoro’ airing exclusively on Linda Ikeji TV, had disclosed that he will be unable to walk again and that getting the required operation would help him get back on his feet.