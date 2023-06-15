Sports
Newcastle United 2023-2024 Premier League Fixtures In Full
Newcastle United 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures are out and football enthusiasts are waiting to see whether their beautiful run last season was just a fluke or a new phase in English football.
Last season, Newcastle United led by coach Eddie Howe showed why it is good to be backed by Saudi owners as they became giants beaters in most parts of the campaign.
The trend of winning games home and away did not only make them a threat to other big clubs but helped them to finish in the top four ahead of traditional top four teams like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.
This means that in the coming 2023-2024 season, Newcastle won’t just contend for the Premier League title but fight to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.
Interestingly, coach Eddie Howe and his boys will commence the next campaign at home against Aston Villa, one of the mid-table teams that gave the big teams a very tough time last season.
Hence, the Newcastle United Vs Aston Villa clash which will take place at St. James’ Park on August 12, will be between two traditional mid-table teams who are now part of the top 7 clubs in the Premier League.
Below are Newcastle United 2023-2024 Premier League Fixtures In Full
12/08/2023 17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
19/08/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
26/08/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
02/09/2023 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
16/09/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford
23/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Newcastle United
30/09/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley
07/10/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United
21/10/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
28/10/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
04/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
11/11/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
25/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
02/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
05/12/2023 19:45 Everton v Newcastle United
09/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
16/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham
23/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Newcastle United
26/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
30/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
13/01/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
30/01/2024 19:45 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
03/02/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Luton Town
10/02/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
17/02/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
24/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
02/03/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
09/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
16/03/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
30/03/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United
03/04/2024 19:45 Newcastle United v Everton
06/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle United
13/04/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
20/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
27/04/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Sheffield United
04/05/2024 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United
11/05/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
19/05/2024 16:00 Brentford v Newcastle United