Newcastle United 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures are out and football enthusiasts are waiting to see whether their beautiful run last season was just a fluke or a new phase in English football.

Last season, Newcastle United led by coach Eddie Howe showed why it is good to be backed by Saudi owners as they became giants beaters in most parts of the campaign.

The trend of winning games home and away did not only make them a threat to other big clubs but helped them to finish in the top four ahead of traditional top four teams like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

This means that in the coming 2023-2024 season, Newcastle won’t just contend for the Premier League title but fight to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Interestingly, coach Eddie Howe and his boys will commence the next campaign at home against Aston Villa, one of the mid-table teams that gave the big teams a very tough time last season.

Hence, the Newcastle United Vs Aston Villa clash which will take place at St. James’ Park on August 12, will be between two traditional mid-table teams who are now part of the top 7 clubs in the Premier League.

Below are Newcastle United 2023-2024 Premier League Fixtures In Full

12/08/2023 17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

19/08/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United

26/08/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

02/09/2023 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United

16/09/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford

23/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Newcastle United

30/09/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley

07/10/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United

21/10/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

28/10/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

04/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal

11/11/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United

25/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea

02/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United

05/12/2023 19:45 Everton v Newcastle United

09/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

16/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham

23/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Newcastle United

26/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

30/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

13/01/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City

30/01/2024 19:45 Aston Villa v Newcastle United

03/02/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Luton Town

10/02/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

17/02/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

24/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United

02/03/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

09/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United

16/03/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

30/03/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United

03/04/2024 19:45 Newcastle United v Everton

06/04/2024 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle United

13/04/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

20/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United

27/04/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Sheffield United

04/05/2024 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United

11/05/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton

19/05/2024 16:00 Brentford v Newcastle United