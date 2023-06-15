Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 14th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 14th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N760 and sell at N762 on Wednesday, 14th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Naira on Tuesday gained 0.66 percent against the dollar at the parallel market following low demand as speculators adopt a wait-and-see approach, after the suspension of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

After trading on Tuesday, the dollar was quoted at N755 compared to N760 quoted during the morning trading and last week Friday, at the black market.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, last week Friday, suspended Godwin Emefiele as the apex bank boss, following the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“There is no demand for dollars, people are not buying because they are speculating that the dollar will fall following the CBN governor’s suspension,” a trader told BusinessDay.

The official exchange rate was not available on Tuesday at the time of writing this report as the FMDQ was yet to update the rate on its website.