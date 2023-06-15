NAFDAC Gives New Directive On Consumption Of Indomie, Other Noodles

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has confirmed that Indomie and other noodle brands in Nigeria are safe for consumption.

Naija News reports that the agency’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye on Thursday revealed that samples of the noodles and seasonings (spices), were collected by the Agency from different locations for laboratory analysis and the results returned good for human consumption.

According to her, NAFDAC did not ban the importation of Indomie during the recent Taiwan and Malaysia episode that resulted in the death of several people.

She however noted that even before her tenure as DG of the agency, the Federal Government banned Noodles generally, but it was to protect local manufacturers.

Recall that a recent discovery by health officials in Malaysia and Taiwan triggered the announcement, Naija News understands. The experts are said to have detected ethylene oxide, a compound in Indomie’s “special chicken” flavour noodles.

She however clarified that the implicated foreign noodles are not in Nigeria, therefore the locally produced noodles are safe for human consumption, adding that “We are improving on what will make our people healthier. Whatever we put into our food will affect us, whether positively or otherwise.”

She added that “We have to make sure that we do the right thing, regulatory-wise” and that is why NAFDAC officials went around to take samples from the markets of the products for laboratory tests.

“I love to eat good food, including noodles. But I want to be sure that the food I am eating is not going to make me sick, take medicine. And if I am taking medicine the food that I am eating will not make me to add to the medicine that I am taking. Therefore, I take food very, very seriously,” she submitted.