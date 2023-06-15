Manchester City 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures are out and interestingly, the Premier League champions will begin their campaign against newly promoted Burnley led by City’s former captain Vincent Kompany.

The first time coach Kompany led any team to face his former club, Manchester City, was when he led Burnley to the Etihad Stadium for the FA Cup quarter-finals which City won 6-0 on 18 March 2023.

Kompany’s second meeting with coach Pep Guardiola’s led Manchester City will be on the opening day of City’s Premier League campaign on August 11, 2023. The game will take place at Turf Moor.

Manchester City beat Arsenal to the 2022-2023 Premier League title and will take on the Gunners in the Community Shield on August 6 before they start honouring their 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures.

Below Are Manchester City 2023-2024 Premier League Fixtures In Full

11/08/2023 – 20:00 – Burnley (a)

19/08/2023 – 15:00 – Newcastle United (h)

26/08/2023 – 15:00 – Sheffield United (a)

02/09/2023 – 15:00 – Fulham (h)

16/09/2023 – 15:00 – West Ham United (a)

23/09/2023 – 15:00 – Nottingham Forest (h)

30/09/2023 – 15:00 – Wolverhampton (a)

07/10/2023 – 15:00 – Arsenal (a)

21/10/2023 – 15:00 – Brighton (h)

28/10/2023 – 15:00 – Manchester United (a)

04/11/2023 – 15:00 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

11/11/2023 – 15:00 – Chelsea (a)

25/11/2023 – 15:00 – Liverpool (h)

02/12/2023 – 15:00 – Tottenham Hotspur (h)

05/12/2023 – 19:45 – Aston Villa (a)

09/12/2023 – 15:00 – Luton Town (a)

16/12/2023 – 15:00 – Crystal Palace (h)

23/12/2023 – 15:00 – Brentford (h)

26/12/2023 – 15:00 – Everton (a)

30/12/2023 – 15:00 – Sheffield United (h)

13/01/2024 – 15:00 – Newcastle United (a)

31/01/2024 – 20:00 – Burnley (h)

03/02/2024 – 15:00 – Brentford (a)

10/02/2024 – 15:00 – Everton (h)

17/02/2024 – 15:00 – Chelsea (h)

24/02/2024 – 15:00 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

02/03/2024 – 15:00 – Manchester United (h)

09/03/2024 – 15:00 – Liverpool (a)

16/03/2024 – 15:00 – Brighton (a)

30/03/2024 – 15:00 – Arsenal (h)

03/04/2024 – 20:00 – Aston Villa (h)

06/04/2024 – 15:00 – Crystal Palace (a)

13/04/2024 – 15:00 – Luton Town (h)

20/04/2024 – 15:00 – Tottenham Hotspur (a)

27/04/2024 – 15:00 – Nottingham Forest (a)

04/05/2024 – 15:00 – Wolverhampton (h)

11/05/2024 – 15:00 – Fulham (a)

19/05/2024 – 16:00 – West Ham United (h)