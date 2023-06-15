Lionel Messi Records Fastest Goal In His Career Against Australia

After over 17 years of an illustrious football career, Lionel Messi scored the fastest goal in his football career against Australia on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

On the said date, Argentina played a friendly game against Australia at Beijing Workers’ Sports Complex in Beijing, China. The game was their third competitive match since they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In their first game after winning the World Cup, they defeated Panama 2-0, while in their second game, they defeated Curacao 7-0.

Earlier today, Lionel Messi was in action for the first time since he announced that he was leaving Paris Saint Germain in France for Inter Miami in the United States.

Though he is a few days to his 36th birthday, the 35-year-old Argentine football icon was a thorn in the flesh of the Australian players.

Messi’s iconic moment in the friendly game came in the second minute of the game after kick-off as he scored the game’s opening goal and the fastest goal in his football career.

After taking control of an assist from Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernández, Lionel Messi curled a finish into the top left corner from the edge of the box. The ball landed in the net when the game was just one minute and 19 seconds old.

The goal was Messi’s 12th goal for Argentina in 10 games since the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In the 68th minute, Substitute German Pezzella forced the friendly game to end 2-0 in favour of the world champions.

On Monday, June 19, coach Lionel Scaloni and his World Cup winners will play a friendly game against Indonesia. The game will kick off at 1 PM WAT at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Central Jakarta, Indonesia.