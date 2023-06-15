‘How Can Bawa Survive, 85% Of Buhari’s Appointees Are On EFCC Radar’

Kaduna-based politician and human rights activist, Mahdi Shehu, has reacted to the suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, AbdulRasheed Bawa.

Naija News reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday approved the indefinite suspension of Bawa following an investigation into his conduct while in office.

The President directed Bawa to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Reacting in a post via Twitter, Mahdi Shehu, claimed that some members of the Senate and House of Representatives are under investigation.

He further questioned how Bawa can survive when 85% of former President, Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees, and former governors are on EFCC radar.

He tweeted: “SUSPENSION OF EFCC CHAIRMAN: DARKNESS CHASES AWAY LIGHT. 80% of 9th Assembly & 32% of 10th members are under investigation. 85% of PMB’S appointees are on Efcc radder, so also 70% of former govns.Most of those waiting for appointments have cases to answer. How can Bawa survive?”

DSS Invites Suspended EFCC Chairman

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has summoned the just-suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to its office for interrogation.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunaya, disclosed in a terse statement via his Twitter page that the embattled EFCC chairman arrived at the National Headquarters of the security agency in Abuja on Thursday evening.