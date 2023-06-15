Gov Bello’s Aide Speaks On DSS Arrest Over Assassination Allegations

The Director General of the Special Task Force on Illegal Smuggling of Fire Arms and Other Related Crimes in Kogi State, Elder Friday Sani Makama, has quashed circulating rumours of his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The report suggested his alleged involvement in an assassination attempt on Social Democratic Party (SDP) Governorship candidate, Alhaji Muri Ajaka.

Makama addressed journalists on Thursday, declaring these rumours as a plot by “mischief makers” trying to tarnish his reputation.

Instead of being arrested, Makama stated that he is currently participating in training with the DSS to better equip himself for his role in halting the illegal smuggling of firearms into Kogi State.

Since his appointment, he claimed to have received multiple threats from criminal groups both inside and outside the state.

Makama warned that anyone involved in importing firearms into Kogi State, regardless of their societal status, will face justice.

Refuting the rumours of his arrest, Makama stated, “The DSS has a supervisory role both in the national and the state on illegal smuggling of firearms. The DSS has a lot of role in training and equipping me with the knowledge to be able to carry out this responsibility without bias.”

He declined to disclose specifics about the training but assured that it will provide him with the tools needed to deal effectively with those involved in the illegal firearms trade.