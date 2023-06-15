Fuel Subsidy: Cut Down The National Assembly Budget Of Over N160 Billion – Rufai Oseni To FG

Popular Nigerian TV host, Rufai Oseni has urged the Federal Government to make some changes in the National Assembly so as to ease the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on the nation.

Speaking via a series of tweets, Oseni asked the FG to cut the National Assembly N160 billion budget to N50 billion, adding that the leftover funds should be used to improve federal medical facilities across the nation.

He argued that if Nigerians have to suffer the effect of the subsidy removal then the lawmakers must also must not be exempted.

Speaking further, the political analyst insisted that the number of Ministers of State and Special Advisers should also be cut down.

He wrote, “National Assembly get over 160 billion, cut that money to 50 billion, make it a unicameral legislature use the remaining money to upgrade Federal medical centers across the country.

“If Nigerians are suffering subsidy removal let the National Assembly budget also be tremendously cut.

“Also,we must cut cost of Governance since Nigerians are suffering subsidy cut now. No need for ministers of state, No need for too much special advisers( They really don’t do much)spend that money on schools and hospitals and whittle down some MDA’s

“Also we must reduce how much is spent on the presidency since Nigerians are suffering subsidy removal.”