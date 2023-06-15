Chelsea 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures are out and the opening game is a scary one for a club that struggled to survive in the league last season.

Last season, Chelsea which used to be a Premier League title contender struggled to the extent they became a club struggling to escape relegation.

The two times UEFA Champions League winners changed about four managers in the space of six months but couldn’t get anything from the season not even qualification for a European competition.

The 2023-2024 Premier League season is expected to be better than the previous season as the West London side have appointed a very experienced manager, Mauricio Pochettino, to rebuild the team.

Unfortunately, Pochettino’s first test as the manager of the struggling multiple Premier League winners is against Liverpool who also had a bad season last term.

The Blues’ league opener which is against coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys will take place at Stamford Bridge on August 3, 2023.

Below Are Chelsea 2023-2024 Premier League Fixtures In Full

3/08/2023 – 16:30 – Liverpool (h)

19/08/2023 – 15:00 – West Ham United (a)

26/08/2023 – 15:00 – Luton Town (h)

)02/09/2023 – 15:00 – Nottingham Forest (h)

16/09/2023 – 15:00 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

23/09/2023 – 15:00 – Aston Villa (h)

30/09/2023 – 15:00 – Fulham (a)

07/10/2023 – 15:00 – Burnley (a)

21/10/2023 – 15:00 – Arsenal (h)

28/10/2023 – 15:00 – Brentford (h)

04/11/2023 – 15:00 – Tottenham Hotspur (a)

11/11/2023 – 15:00 – Manchester City (h)

25/11/2023 – 15:00 – Newcastle United (a)

02/12/2023 – 15:00 – Brighton (h)

06/12/2023 – 20:00 – Manchester United (a)

09/12/2023 – 15:00 – Everton (a)

16/12/2023 – 15:00 – Sheffield United (h)

23/12/2023 – 15:00 – Wolverhampton (a)

26/12/2023 – 15:00 – Crystal Palace (h)

30/12/2023 – 15:00 – Luton Town (a)

13/01/2024 – 15:00 – Fulham (h)

31/01/2024 – 20:00 – Liverpool (a)

03/02/2024 – 15:00 – Wolverhampton (h)

10/02/2024 – 15:00 – Crystal Palace (a)

17/02/2024 – 15:00 – Manchester City (a)

24/02/2024 – 15:00 – Tottenham Hotspur (h)

02/03/2024 – 15:00 – Brentford (a)

09/03/2024 – 15:00 – Newcastle United (h)

16/03/2024 – 15:00 – Arsenal (a)

30/03/2024 – 15:00 – Burnley (h)

03/04/2024 – 19:45 – Manchester United (h)

06/04/2024 – 15:00 – Sheffield United (a)

13/04/2024 – 15:00 – Everton (h)

20/04/2024 – 15:00 – Brighton (a)

27/04/2024 – 15:00 – Aston Villa (a)

04/05/2024 – 15:00 – West Ham United (h)

11/05/2024 – 15:00 – Nottingham Forest (a)

19/05/2024 – 16:00 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)