Asari Dokubo Reveals Who To Hold Responsible If Tinubu Fails

Former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo and a key supporter of Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general elections has made it clear that he should be held accountable if Tinubu fails to meet expectations following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Dokubo while speaking on the impact of the fuel subsidy removal stressed that former presidents, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari failed to do what Tinubu has done in the past weeks of his administration.

He insisted that Tinubu took one of the biggest steps which would be profitable to the average Nigerian in the future.

He further condemned the actions of former Nigerian presidents who spent so much money servicing subsidy, thereby plundering the nation’s wealth.

He said: “If Ahmed Bolu Tinubu fails holds me responsible. I am unapologetic. I have known him since 1992 and i know what he stands for, and can stand in the gap between him and the people and say this. This is a step my brother Goodluck failed to take when he had the opportunity. The same step Buhari could not take and Tinubu took it from his first day at the office.”