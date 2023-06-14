Veteran Actor, Akorede Celebrates Son As He Graduates From Varsity

Nollywood actor, Wale Akorede Okunnu on Wednesday expressed joy after his son graduated from Humber College in Canada.

Taking to his Instagram page, Wale Akorede shared photos from his son’s graduation ceremony raining prayers on the new graduate.

The Yoruba actor noted that his look-alike son worked hard to be who he is.

Congratulating his son, he wrote: “May Almighty God bless your hustle and make you fulfill all your heart desires. You worked hard to be who you are. Congratulations to you my brother, keep it on. Raffanahu Mokana Aliya.”

Reuben Abati Celebrates Niece On Graduation Day

Meanwhile, veteran Journalist, Reuben Abati earlier celebrated his niece, Rachael Abati, after she graduated with distinction from the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

Naija News reports that Ms Abati studied management, economics and finance.

Congratulating her in an Instagram post, Abati wrote, “ANOTHER FIRST CLASS in the house! Thank you Lord. My niece, RACHAEL ABATI, graduates with Distinction from the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada in Management Economics and Finance. Congratulations Rayyy-chel. Well done, Ralph.”

His partner Kikelomo Atanda-Owo also congratulated Rachael, noting that her academic excellence fills the family with pride.

“Congratulations, Rachel, on graduating with a first class degree from university. We are overjoyed to celebrate this remarkable milestone in our family’s achievements,” she wrote in the comment section.

“Your academic excellence fills us with pride and I am honoured to be connected to such an outstanding accomplishment.

“Higher horizons and more power to your elbow. PhD next, Rachel!”