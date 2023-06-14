Tinubu Mourns Victims Of Kwara Boat Accident, Orders Thorough Probe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, expressed sadness over the death of 103 people in a boat mishap that occurred in Kwara State.

Naija News reports that 103 people who were wedding guests at Egbu village in the Patigi Local Government Area of the state on Monday died in the mishap.

In a statement by the Director of Information of the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the President sent his condolences to the families and friends of victims of the tragic mishap.

President Tinubu also expressed his sympathy with the government and people of Kwara State over the accident, praying that God would comfort their loved ones.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of our people in Kwara State.

“That the victims were guests at a wedding ceremony made the unfortunate accident more painful.

“My heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families and friends of victims of the tragic mishap. I also sympathize with the government and people of Kwara State over the accident. May all loved ones find comfort.”

The President called on the Kwara State Government and relevant Federal Government agencies to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the boat accident.

President Tinubu directed that immediate relief and necessary assistance should also be provided to the survivors and families of victims.

He also promised that his administration would look into the challenges of inland water transportation in the country to ensure safety and operational standards are strictly adhered to.

He added: “The Kwara State Government and relevant federal agencies should work together to unravel the immediate and remote causes of this unfortunate accident. Immediate relief and necessary assistance should also be provided to the survivors and families of victims.”