Tinubu Hosts Two Prominent Northern Emirs In Aso Rock [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, received the Emir of Kontagora, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammad Barau Muazu, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Nigerian leader also welcomed the Emir of Borgu, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammad Sani Dantoro, to the State House.

Both monarchs, who are from Niger State, came to felicitate with Tinubu on his inauguration as President.

Recall that President holds the title of Jagaban of Borgu, bestowed on him by the late Emir of Borgu, Haliru Dantoro Kitoro III.

