Scholarship: Happie Boys Slam Apostle Chibuzor

Former security guard famously known as Happie Boys have replied Port Harcourt-based pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere who allegedly cursed them.

Naija News recalls that the young men who are studying in cyprus had claimed that the clergyman was no longer sponsoring them and they had to drop out of school due to lack of funds.

The cleric, according to the Happie Boys, placed the curse before they went public with the news that they dropped out of school in Cyprus because they could not get a job after he stopped supporting them.

Reacting to the criticism that has followed their revelation, the Happie Boys said, in an Instagram post on Tuesday night, “Those making negative comments can never understand what we have seen. You contınue to send people on scholarshıps, Show the World the proof of those that have graduated from the schorlashıp and are doıng well for themselves, nobody can use Our stars to rıde prıvate jet and expect us to remaın quıet.

“You reason wıth your braın and stop beıng negatıve. Where ıs the transformer boy sponsored to Cyprus too. He has returned to Nıgerıa after he almost dıed here and hıs Mother went to a Prayer House where they told them to return the boy. Things Dey happen, WHO NO KNOW NO KNOW.”

The Happie Boys went viral after they were sacked for dancing during work hours at a Chicken Republic outlet in Nigeria last year.