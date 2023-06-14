Reno Omokri Lists Tinubu’s Achievement In Office After Two Weeks

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has commended President Bola Tinubu over some key decisions taken in the last two weeks in office.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima were sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023, and assumed office on Tuesday.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, Omokri said President Tinubu has removed fuel subsidy, and suspended the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

He added that the President stopped the strike proposed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), addressed the multiple exchange rate, and stopped the slow pace of governance.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he will not attack the President who achieved a lot in just two weeks, adding that he is not a secessionist agitator hiding under political activism to undermine Nigeria.

He wrote: “Fuel Subsidy GONE, EFCC’s Bawa GONE, NLC strike threat GONE, Multiple Exchange Rates GONE, Fuel queue/ GONE, Slow pace of governance GONE

And you want me to attack the man who achieved this in just two weeks? I think I have to clarify my stance and stand. I am an opposition politician. That means I oppose the party in power and offer a better alternative when they do wrong. And I will do everything possible to ensure Waziri Atiku Abubakar gets the redress he seeks at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

“However, I am very much not a secessionist agitator hiding under political activism to undermine Nigeria. I love Nigeria, and I want her to succeed. And for that, I have no apologies.”