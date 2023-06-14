Presidential Tribunal: Atiku, PDP’s Petition Against Tinubu Postponed

The Presidential Election Petition Court on Wednesday delayed the hearing of a petition from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, until Thursday, June 15.

The PDP and Atiku are contesting the results of the presidential election at the court.

This election saw Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge as president.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, Tinubu, and the APC are named as respondents in the petition, which is numbered CA/PEPC/05/2023.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Jegede Eyitayo, counsel for the petitioners, introduced the 21st witness to provide testimony. Eyitayo, who conducted the witness, Samuel Oduntan, indicated that cross-examination would take place on Thursday.

After confirmation from the respondents’ counsel, the petitioners presented a report to the court, which was accepted as an exhibit.

However, the respondents objected to the demonstration of the report, which was based on the inspection of the election. They argued that the petitioners had not applied for any demonstration.

Following this, the PDP and Atiku asked the court to postpone the hearing until Thursday, June 15, to allow for the cross-examination of the witness.