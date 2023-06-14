Osun: ‘He Was Our Leader, Now We Don’t Know Where He Belongs’ – Ajibola Basiru, APC Members To Aregbesola 

A former Senator, who represented Osun Central in the 9th Senate, Ajibola Basiru and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have rejected former governor and ex-interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola.

Naija News learnt that Basiru, who lost his seat to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fadeyi Olubiyi during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls said Aregbesola hitherto was the leader of the APC in the state, but right now they don’t know where he belongs.

It was gathered from Daily Sun that the former lawmaker made this submission while some members of the APC in the state gathered to welcome him back home after four years of representing Osun Central in the 9th Senate.

Basiru who served as two-term commissioner of Regional Integration as well as Justice under Aregbesola’s administration observed that the absence of his principal during all the primaries and elections of the party from the wards, state, and national called for questioning.

Basiru narrated that “In March 2021, I sent a written memo to the former minister where I advised him that no matter what issue or grievance you have, as a leader of the party, you should not engage in factionalization of the party. Before I got to Osogbo, they said Basiru is an opportunist whenever never lobbied for any political appointment from anybody.

“Well, as far as I’m concerned, our leaders today are Chief Bisi Akande and Adegboyega Oyetola. I was at Eagle Square for the primary that brought President Bola Tinubu, ask them what role did they play? If you now refer to Asiwaju as your mentor and you did not play any role in your mentor to emerge, it is a moral question.

“Secondly, we had a governorship election in this state, they didn’t vote for the party. Senator Adeleke said, black and white, that they worked for him to emerge. Asiwaju contested the same day I contested, our former Minister was not around to vote. We had a House of Assembly election, and the same thing happened.”

Responding to why he did not list Aregbesola as a leader, Basiru said, “I’ve said that he was our leader. Today, I don’t know which party he belongs to. I voted for APC whether we win or not. Go and ask him, which party did he vote for during the governorship and presidential election and where did he vote? Today, I’m not sure whether he is still in the party. Members, are you sure he is still in the part?”

Members of the party chorused no, we don’t know which party he belongs to as Basiru said, “Even Asiwaju Tinubu whom he claimed is his mentor and benefactor, he did not vote for him.”