‘Osimhen’s Agent Refuses To Negotiate Player’s Contract Extension With Napoli

Victor Osimhen‘s agent, Roberto Calenda, reportedly refused to discuss Osimhen’s contract renewal with Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Victor Osimhen is reportedly interested in leaving Napoli this summer even though the club’s owner is not interested in selling him anytime soon.

The Super Eagles forward still has three years left on his contract after being acquired from French club Lille for €75 million plus add-ons in September 2020, and De Laurentiis does not want to take a chance on selling him for less money.

According to Italian publication, Area Napoli, Osimhen’s agent is reluctant to talk about a contract extension with De Laurentiis at this point because the latter wants his client to join another club this summer.

The 24-year-old’s future has been a hot topic so far as Napoli is under pressure to keep their best player beyond this summer.

In 32 league games for Napoli, the striker had a remarkable 2022–23 Serie A campaign, scoring 26 goals and providing four assists.

He was named Serie A Striker of the Season for his outstanding performance, which enabled his club to win their first Serie A title since 1990.

Several teams, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid, are reportedly interested in signing him this summer and his current contract with the Italian champions will expire in 2025.