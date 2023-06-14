Obaseki Reacts As Abbas Emerges House Of Reps Speaker

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Recall that Abbas had on Tuesday won the election for the position of Speaker, while Benjamin Kalu emerged as the Deputy Speaker.

Abbas, who was also the preferred candidate of the APC, polled 353 votes, beating his rivals, former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, and Aminu Jaji, who both secured three votes each.

Reacting in a statement to Naija News, Obaseki said the new Speaker brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new position.

He wrote: “I congratulate Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on his emergence as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

“A four-term parliamentarian, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new position, having served diligently in various capacities within the legislative sphere.

“As Speaker, I trust that he will uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness, fostering productive debates and promoting effective legislations to improve the lives of the Nigerian people and advance the development of our dear nation.

“I am confident that he will effectively steer the affairs of the House, engendering harmonious working relationships between the executive and the legislature in the overall interest of Nigerians.”