Nothing Happened Despite Confession That Politicians Induced INEC – Jibrin Okutepa

A senior lawyer for the Labour Party (LP), Jibrin Okutepa has raised alarms over the influence of politicians on electoral processes in Nigeria.

He pointed to claims made by late Senator Ibrahim Mantu, who had openly acknowledged this issue, yet faced no repercussions.

Okutepa predicts that many revelations will emerge in the days to come, indicating a troubled state of affairs in Nigeria.

Despite the country’s wealth, many of its citizens continue to suffer while those in power accumulate more wealth, he argued in a Wednesday morning tweet.

He lamented that too many Nigerians seemed to endorse harmful behaviours, as long as they personally benefited from them. This trend, he suggested, only fosters further corruption and wrongdoing in the country.

Okutepa said, “The tragedy of Nigeria is that those who have no regard and respect for law and due process are usually foisted on Nigerians to superintend over the affairs of the nation. Check our leadership recruitment processes. In most cases, they are a product of a breach of the law of the land.

“And it is because of this that brazen acts of political brigandage and direct confessions of interference with the performance of institutional statutory duties are seen as normal. Open confessions are normal on national television and in a hallowed legislative chambers.

“Late Senator Ibrahim Mantu openly confessed that politicians influenced electoral processes and INEC. Nothing happened. In days ahead many confessions will be made. All is not well with our nation. In the mist of plenty Nigerians are languishing in agony. Open corruption.

“People forced themselves into power to amass wealth. Many of us celebrate thieves because we take ownership of evils so long as we profit from it. That is why today what is wrong and inimical to our welfare and well-being are celebrated by those who profit from it. Too sad.”