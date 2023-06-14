Nollywood Actress Reacts As Fan Draws Her Name On His Skin

Nollywood actress, Sotayo Gaga has reacted to the gesture of one of her fan who tattooed the actress’s name on his arms, describing her as a God-sent.

The man identified as Mayowa via his Instgram page narrated how Sotayo saved his mother’s life on June 12, 2022 by giving him money to treat his mother.

According to Mayowa, his mother wouldn’t be alive today had the actress not intervened.

Sharing photos of the tattoo, Mayowa expressed gratitude to her saying: “I will never stop thanking you. E done clock one year Today is 12 of June that you make me and my family happy. You rescue my mom’s life. If not God and you that time wetin I go talk now. My mom just finished call with me now and pray for you. I don’t know how to thank you. Dear God, I wanna take a minute, not to ask for anything from you. But simply to say help me continue bless @sotayogaga. I really appreciate you HRM”.

Reacting to the post, Sotayo Gaga wrote, “It is well.”

