Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 14th June 2023

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N760 and sell at N765 on 13th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N760 Selling Rate N765

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Folashodun Shonubi, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that Shonubi met with President Tinubu four days after he took over the reins of the apex bank following the suspension of Godwin Emefiele.

Until his appointment, Shonubu was the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) of the country’s apex bank.

Recall that Emefiele’s suspension was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

Following the directive suspending Emefiele from office, he was directed to hand over the affairs of the CBN to Shonubu who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.