Mohammed Umar Abba: Meet New Acting EFCC Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday night announced the suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Naija News reports that the suspension was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

The statement added that Bawa’s suspension is to allow for a proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

Following his suspension, Bawa has been directed to hand over the affairs of the EFCC to the Director of Operations who will oversee the affairs of the anti-graft agency pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Who is the Acting EFCC Chairman?

Mohammed Umar Abba is a Commissioner of Police (CP) and the Director of Operations of the EFCC.

On July 9, 2020, Abba stepped in as the Acting Chairman of the Commission following the suspension of Ibrahim Magu on July 6, 2020.

Born on June 22, 1965, in Tudunwada Local Government Area of Kano State, Abba bagged his first degree from Bayero University, Kano.

Abba did his one-year national service at the old Anambra State Police Command and later got enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force.

He attended the Nigeria Police Academy, Kaduna State, where he was commissioned in 1992.

Abba was seconded to the Commission in January 2016 to head the Counterterrorism and General Investigations (CTGI), Section at the Headquarters in Abuja.

He was appointed the Director of Operations of the Commission in 2017, a position he held till 2020 when he took over from Ibrahim Magu as acting Chairman, a position he held till he returned to the Police.