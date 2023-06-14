‘I’ve Been Rendered Poor By Nigeria Security Force’ – Charly Boy

Famous Nigerian entertainer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has recounted some of his ugly experiences as an activist while fighting for good governance in the country.

Naija News reports that the singer who pioneered the ‘Our Mumu Don Do’ movement in a post via Twitter on Wednesday claimed he has seen it all and has been softened by the country’s situation.

According to him, he had been brutalized, tear-gassed, rendered poor and even locked up by the security operatives.

He added that his experiences since 1966 made him lose hope.

He tweeted, “As an individual, a citizen of this once great country and the Area Fada, I can say that I have seen it all, now am soft like butter.

“I was young when the Union Jack was lowered into oblivion. I saw hope perish in 1966 and the wanton destruction that followed in 1967.

“I watched my beloved father clear a path to national healing in 1999. I have seen even more since then. I sabi how water enters coconut. I have been brutalized, tear gassed, locked up for months, rendered poor by our nonsensical security force.”

Charly Boy Exposes President Tinubu’s ‘Real Age’

Meanwhile, Charly Boy has taken to social media to share an old photograph supposedly including President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his schoolmates.

Via his Twitter page, Charly Boy, who makes a mockery of the found document, asserted that Tinubu’s real age should be 84 and not 71 as currently being claimed by the incumbent President of Nigeria.

The entertainer also took a swipe at former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain would be scratching his head on how to spin the narrative of the latest finding about his paymaster.