‘I Hate When Upcoming Nollywood Stars Say They Want To Be A Star’ – Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has revealed she hates the popular cliche of upcoming actresses about becoming a star or coming to the entertainment industry for fame.

Naija News reports that the thespian in the latest cover star for DTNow Magazine, while offering advice to upcoming actors and actresses, said becoming a star should not be a priority.

According to the movie star, young Nollywood stars should focus on their love for the craft and their ability to learn every day.

To buttress her point, Kate Henshaw referenced a piece of advice she got from veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, and how it helped her.

She further advised upcoming actors, looking to excel in Nollywood to be humble, have a teachable spirit, and learn from those who had been in the industry.

In her words, “Don’t come for fame. Don’t come and say, I want to be a star. I hate those words. I mean, it might happen, you’d be a star, but then how do you sustain it? Sustainability. Maintenance. It’s where the work is. You come with your shoulders in the air; you don’t have respect for those who come before you; that’s a pet peeve of mine. I’m sorry. You don’t greet, you are not willing to be taught. It’s not going to last, and it’s not a curse. You need to watch those who came before you who are still in the game and still relevant. I don’t need to mention names: you can check. Come for the love of the craft; come to learn; even I learn every day.

“I remember Uncle Olu Jacobs saying to me, be willing to learn and to better yourself. See what is being done out there—the practices. I’ve done stage, TV, and film. I watch other actors in Hollywood and Bollywood. I want to see how they’re doing it. Top of my list is Angela Bassett at 60-something. You see, we are following her.

“You know, these are people who have been in the game. They’re still there. There’s something they’re doing right. They’re conscientious about their work. They don’t mess around with their job. They don’t feel as if they have a right that everybody should kowtow and bow to them. No. Have a teachable spirit. Being able to learn, is for me, the best thing ever.”