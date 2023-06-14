Gay Rights Will Never Be Legalised In My Time – Ghana Speaker, Alban Bagbin Vows 

Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has vowed that gay rights will never see the light of the day in his time as Speaker of parliament in the country.

According to him, he will never support the legalisation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) activities in the country.

Bagbin, as gathered by Naija News, told pressmen in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, that he will fight against the rights of homosexuals and that their rights would never be legalised in his time as Speaker.

He added that the anti-gay bill will be passed under his tenure as Speaker and that he would rather die than push for gay rights.

The Ghanaian Speaker according to The Punch noted that “For you all to participate in it, count me out of Ghana because I will prefer to join my Maker than to live.”

Bagbin stated that “That is me. I am a Catholic and pro-life. I will not do anything that will end the world because God says the world is eternal. Until He comes back we cannot do that to end the world.

“They have the repercussions in their country and I can tell you that in the next 50 years, there will be no indigenous European in the world.”

Speaking further about the anti-gay bill he said “The Bill recognises our family values, it accepts what we call normal and not abnormal and it protects those who by nature or whatever are caught and so we will pass the legislation that we believe will not offend the position of the 1992 Constitution.”