‘Way Forward’ – NANS Reacts As Tinubu Signs Student Loan Bill Into Law

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the student loan bill into law.

In a statement on Monday, the Coordinator, NANS, Zone D, Adejuwon Olatunji, described the student loan bill as a “way forward” in the country’s education system.

Olatunji stated that the loan scheme will assist students whose parents cannot afford to pay tuition fees to be able to pay with the loan and repay later.

The NANS official, however, faulted the repayment terms, stating that the ultimatum for repayment is not feasible.

He said: “Without saying much, student loan bill is a way forward to the educational system in Nigeria because it will assist students whose parents cannot afford to pay tuition fees to be able to pay with the loan.

“But as good as this is, there are some questions that need to be answered by the government. The ultimatum for repayment is not feasible. As we all know that there is no work anywhere and most graduates don’t get work immediately, how will they pay back? How will it work when most of our graduates do not get jobs? Is there any plan or opportunity for those that have no work two years after NYSC?”

Naija News reports the bill signed on Monday was passed by the National Assembly in November 2022, and was sponsored by the immediate-past Speaker of the House of Representatives and the new Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The legislation provides for the establishment of the Nigerian education bank, which will have the power to administer, supervise, coordinate, and monitor the management of student loans in the country.

Based on the provisions of the legislation, the bank is expected to receive applications for student loans through higher institutions on behalf of the applicants and screen them.