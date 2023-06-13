Video: Labour Party House Of Reps Member Causes Commotion On Inauguration Day

Labour Party House of Representative member, Ogene Afam Victor, on Tuesday, caused a commotion during the inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that Victor got his fellow lawmakers laughing after casting his vote for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass.

In the viral video online, the lawmaker when called upon stood up and said although his heart is with the former Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase, however, he will be casting his vote for the preferred candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC) Tajudeen Abass.

He said, “My heart is with Idris Wase but my vote goes to Tajudeen Abbas”

This generated a rowdy session with many of the lawmakers laughing.

Labour Party Roasts PDP

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Labour Party (LP) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of forging a purported letter addressed to the National Judiciary Commission accusing judges of the election tribunal sitting on the petition filed by the State chapter of LP and its Gubernatorial Candidate, Chijioke Edeoga of bias, complicity, and irregularities.

Naija News reports that LP made the allegation in a statement issued by its Enugu State Chairman and Publicity Secretary, Obigede Casmire Agbo and Onuora Odo, respectively.

The statement said, “Ordinarily, we would not have bothered to join issues with such blatant frivolities, malicious falsehood, and distortion of truths, but for the purpose of clarifications.

Obviously, one could phantom who is behind the mischief. In their wild goose chase and infantile desperation to retain our stolen mandate, PDP Enugu State, hiding behind one finger, has perfected a grand design calculated to tarnish the hard-earned image of our Governorship Candidate, Hon. Barr. Jonathan Chijioke Edeoga.”