Tinubu: ‘Peter Will Not Get 2 Million Votes If INEC Conducts Another Election’ – Isaac Fayose

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother to former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s activeness in office barely a month after inauguration.

Naija News reports that Isaac in a video shared online said the numerous gaffes and speculations about Tinubu’s health are all lies.

Like many others commending Tinubu’s achievement so far, Isaac Fayose said many who didn’t vote for him in the last election are currently regretting it.

He added that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not secure up to 2 million votes if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) decides to conduct another election.

He said, “If they conduct another election in Nigeria tomorrow, Peter Obi will not get 2 million votes. All the things they were using to deceive us about Tinubu’s gaffes, hand dey shake, leg, head dey shake are all nothing.

“In 13 days the guy don perform, the state can generate electricity. No more blockage as God dey do good, some people think to say na bad, Many people are regretting not voting Tinubu, including me.”

Why I Signed Students Loan Bill Into Law

Meanwhile, Tinubu has spoken after signing the students’ loan bill into law on Monday in Abuja.

Speaking via a short note released on his Twitter account, President Tinubu revealed that with the signing of the bill, there is a guarantee that every deserving student has access to affordable and quality education, irrespective of their financial background.

The President also said he was pleased to have signed the bill into law.