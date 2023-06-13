Taraba APC Suggests Sangari, Afukunyo, Kente, Others For Ministerial Positions

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State have been put up for ministerial positions in the President Bola Tinubu government, Naija News learnt.

It was gathered that they were recommended by some chieftains of the party in the state.

The names of those recommended were contained in an open letter to the President and signed by the Chairman, of Taraba APC Youth Forum, Jamilu Bawa, on Monday.

The names put forward are David Sabo Kente, Ezekiel Irimiya Afukunyo, General A.T Ibrahim and Prof Dalhatu Sangari, all from Taraba South.

Bawa, while making a case for party chieftains, said they deserved the appointments because they worked tirelessly for the APC during the electioneering period, noting that even when the President didn’t show up for campaigns then, they were on ground to cover up.

He opined that in the last eight years of APC in power, the northern zone has enjoyed all three ministerial slots from the APC government, citing the late Sen Aisha Jummai Alhasan, who was minister of women affairs, Sale Mamman, and Muazu Sambo Jaji, who were all from the Northern part of the state and were all made ministers.

Bawa noted that similarly, the central zone has also enjoyed several other leadership positions such as chairmanship of the party and other federal appointments, therefore it was time for the southern Taraba to benefit from the APC government as well.

He stated that “Mr President, you are a firm believer of representative democracy and a rewarder of sacrifices.

“In accordance to your famous quote, it is “Emi Lo Kan” for southern Taraba. In fairness for the role played by southern Taraba stakeholders such as Chief David Sabo Kente, Chief Ezekiel Irimiya Afukunyo, General A.T Ibrahim, Prof Dalhatu Sangari, and a host of others we are appealing to Mr President to beam your touch light to the zone in search of competent men of honor for ministerial appointment in Taraba state.

“At this juncture sir, we like to state that in politics, reward is sacrosanct. We know that immediately the 10th assembly commences, Mr president will set up his government.”