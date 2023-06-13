See Breakdown Of Additional 188 Exhibits Peter Obi Presented Against Tinubu In Court

On Tuesday, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, presented one hundred and eighty-eight additional exhibits at the resumption of the hearing of his case against the Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu as the February 25th presidential election winner.

However, Obi and other party candidates took the matter to court, disputing the eligibility of the APC candidate while also alleging malpractice during the polls.

In his bid to further establish his allegations of malpractices in the conduct of the February 25 polls, Obi, on Tuesday, tendered additional 188 exhibits against Tinubu before the court.

The exhibits tendered at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) today are said to contain mainly results sheets and reports used by INEC during the election and were equally admitted as exhibits to be used to determine the legality or otherwise of Tinubu’s return as the President.

Obi, through a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Peter Afoba, tendered forms EC40GPU, EC40G1 and reports prepared by the electoral body after the election.

Breakdown Of Exhibits

A breakdown of the exhibits presented by Obi showed that 45 EC40GPU forms were tendered in 10 Local Government Areas of Niger State, 23 in seven Local Government Areas of Osun, 17 in three Local Government Areas of Edo State and 52 EC40GPU forms in five Local Government Areas of Sokoto were tendered.

Obi also tendered 15 forms EC40G in 8 Local Government Areas of Osun State, 12 forms EC40G1 in 12 Local Government Areas of Edo, 15 forms EC40G in four Local Government Areas of Sokoto and 9 EC40G1 forms in two Local Government Areas of Sokoto.

Naija News understands that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate also tendered five reports on the conduct of the election in Niger State and 8 in Edo to back his allegations of malpractices during the election.

Although the exhibits were contested by INEC, Tinubu, Kashim Shetima and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Presiding Justice of the Court, Haruna Simon Tsammani, admitted them as exhibits.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Obi also tendered INEC Results Viewing (IRev) reports in 21 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State, 20 in Ogun State, 16 in Ekiti State, 19 in Rivers State and 25 in Akwa Ibom State.

Meanwhile, the Court has shifted further hearings in the petition to June 14.