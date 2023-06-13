‘Rotimi Amaechi Just Faded Away Into Obscurity’ – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has made a mockery of former Minster of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi.

Naija News reports that Amaechi after the defeat at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election became silent in the political space and hardly comment on national issues.

Amaechi also made headlines in the wake of the last presidential election over alleged defection from APC but he debunked it.

In a post via his Instagram page, Reno averred that the former governor has suddenly faded away into obscurity because he is currently not holding any office in government.

While offering advice to his followers, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter said people should develop themselves to the extent that their relevance emanates from their personality and not their positions.

He wrote: “Without an office in government, look at how Rotimi Amaechi just faded away into obscurity. In life, develop yourself to the extent that your relevance emanates from who you are rather than what you are.

“Because you are always in control of who you are, while what you are is often outside your power. Everything can be taken from a man apart from the knowledge he develops himself with.

“Lizard pretending to be a lion. May God not let any of my followers be as irrelevant as the K in the knife!”