Presidential Tribunal Resumes Sitting With Peter Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu

The presidential election petition tribunal on Tuesday resumed sitting in the suit by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu who contested the 2023 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court started today’s seating at about 9:22 am and the Lead Justice thanked everyone for coming and asks for continued cooperation during the hearing.

The National Women Leader of Labour Party, Mrs Dudu Manuga stands in for her party while Chris Maigida represents the APC in court.

For the appearance of counsels in court, Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) leads the Petitioners Team, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) leads the 1st Respondent Team, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN) leads the 2nd and 3rd Respondents Team while Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) leads the 4th Respondent Team.

At the resumed sitting, Obi’s legal team tendered forms belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The forms are the EC40G forms from 10 Local Government Areas in Niger State.

Naija News understands Forms EC40G is where INEC inputs the number of all Polling Units that were cancelled or voters couldn’t vote.