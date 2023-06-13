Peter Obi Reacts As Guinness World Record Confirms Hilda Baci’s Marathon Cooking Record

Former Governor of Anambra State and the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has felicitated Hilda Baci after Guinness World Record (GWR) confirmed on Tuesday, June 13 that her cook-athon weeks ago broke the record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Naija News reports that in an attempt to break Guinness World Records, Hilda, in May 2023, surpassed former record holder, Lata Tondon after cooking for 100 hours and 40 minutes.

GWR, however, on Tuesday officially confirmed the longest cooking marathon feat by the Nigerian chef, making her the new world record holder.

The organization wrote via its official Twitter account: “After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual).”

According to GWR, Baci now holds the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes and not 100 hours and 40 minutes as recorded during her session.

Reacting, Peter Obi took to his Twitter page saying Baci is now an inspiration to millions of people across the world and to many Nigerians as well.

Obi who is still challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, said he is committed to building a new Nigeria that will provide opportunities for Nigerian youths.

Obi wrote: “Congratulations to you Hilda Baci @hildabacicooks on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

“You believed in your vision, you persevered till the end, and you have now carved your name in the golden books of history and have brought great honour to our nation. You have, by your victory, reminded us that the path through which one attains victory in any endeavour must be excellent. By towing the path of hard work and determination, you broke a world record.

“Millions of people across the world are now inspired by you.

“I remain committed to building a new Nigeria that will provide various noble and productive platforms for Nigerian youths to live out their dreams and compete favourably on the global stage. It is POssible.”