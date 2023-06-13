Nollywood Actor Receives N3 Million To Buy Car After Begging Fans Online

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Fatai Odua Adekunle Adetayo, popularly known as Lalude, is set to become a car owner in a few days.

Naija News reports that this comes barely a week after fans surprised veteran Nollywood actress, Iya Gbonkan with a car after a public appeal to fans.

Similarly, comic actor, Kamo, took to social media to lament how Lalude did not have a car, noting it also affect his ability to meet up with movie productions.

Kamo explained Lalude’s ordeal and pleaded with fans to help him get a car.

He further took a bold step by pledging N1 million to the cause, adding it would be best if they could buy a simple car that would not give him maintenance problems.

Shortly after the crowdfunding video for the thespian went viral, an anonymous fan sent in N3 million naira to Lalude to help him in buying the car.

In a video that was shared online, Lalude was seen confirming receipt of the N3 million while expressing appreciation to the anonymous fan and others who had shown love to him.

Wizkid Used To Visit Me In The Studio

In other news, Nigerian producer-cum-singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has stated that he used to have the best studio in the country built for him by his billionaire father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke.

According to Davido, his colleagues, D’banj, and Wizkid alongside others used to visit his studio.

The superstar stated this during a recent interview with Omega.

He explained that back then, the studio was only open every two weeks because he was still in school.