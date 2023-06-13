Napoli President Determined To Keep Victor Osimhen

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis doesn’t want to sell Victor Osimhen this summer despite the number of suitors queuing up for his signature.

Reports in Italy claims that De Laurentiis is not likely to accept any bids for Osimhen because he wants to keep the Nigerian striker for another season as he still has three seasons left in his current contract.

Recall that the 24-year-old Nigeria international had a tremendous 2022–2023 season at Napoli in which he played 39 games, scoring 31 goals and providing 5 assists.

Top European clubs like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are rumored to be interested in signing him. But Italian newspaper Tutto Napoli said Napoli’s president is not willing to let go of Victor Osimhen this summer.

The source also claimed that Napoli would not take part in any preseason tours that would include the interested clubs to prevent the clubs from having direct access to Osimhen for transfer talks.

“For Victor, De Laurentiis’s idea is to resist the international tour for the forward, not to bring Osimhen onto the tourney that will involve Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, and probably Tottenham too,” Tutto Napoli stated.

“Osimhen seems available, he doesn’t insist on a possible sale, on the contrary, he has entrusted the ball to the president, defining himself ready to follow the flow of events.

“The market has many dynamics, if €150m offered to arrive, it would be difficult to refuse, but Napoli want to start again from Osimhen.”