Most Of You Had Free Education, But Now Plan To Tie Students Down With Loans – Sani Knocks Tinubu’s Govt

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the newly signed 2023 Student Loan Act.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu had signed the bill into law on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as part of measures to boost educational access and delivery at the tertiary level.

The bill was passed by the 9th National Assembly but assented to by Tinubu.

A senior aide to the President, Dele Alake explained that the act will ensure indigent students access the loans to further their education.

According to Alake, the loan initiative was part of what Tinubu promised during his electioneering campaigns.

“Today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has just signed the Student Loan Act. This is just in fulfilment of his promise during the electioneering campaigns, where he promised that students would access loans to go to school,” he said.

Reacting to the development via his verified Twitter account, Sani insisted that tying down student with loans is unconscionable.

He argued that most of those occupying positions of power were once beneficiaries of free education and scholarships.

He wrote, “Most of those occupying the positions of power and authority were beneficiaries of free education and free scholarships.Tying down students with loans is unconscionable.Let’s not forget that We are still a developing country.”