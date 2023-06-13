Akpabio vs Yari: Voting Commences For Senate President

Voting has begun for the position of Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Ali Ndume and Olamilekan had nominated Godswill Akpabio for the nation’s number three position, while Elisha Abbo and Jimoh Ibrahim had nominated Abdulaziz Yari for the same position.

A shouting match ensured after the nomination of Yari with some senators-elect stating that the former Zamfara State governor is not qualified to contest.

It’s an open secret voting procedure, with the Clark of the National Assembly calling out senators-elect based on alphabetical order of their states.