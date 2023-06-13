10th National Assembly Inauguration: Senators Counter Yari’s Nomination

Some senators on Tuesday morning countered the nomination of Abdulaziz Yari during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in Abuja.

Naija News understands that some lawmakers raised a Point of Order to counter Yari’s nomination, but other senators raised their voices, claiming a Point of Order is not admissible in this case.

Though the Point of Order was raised due to Senator Yari not being a ranking member of the Red Chamber. But he accepted his nomination.

The inauguration of the 10th National Assembly being held today will see to a full launch of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was sworn into office a few weeks ago.