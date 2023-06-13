It Is What Is Between People’s Ears That Leads To Greatness – Omokri Reacts To Students Loan Initiative

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the 2023 Student Loan Act signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that the bill was passed by the 9th National Assembly but assented to by Tinubu on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as part of measures to boost educational access and delivery at the tertiary level.

A senior aide to the president, Dele Alake explained that the act will ensure indigent students access the loans to further their education

According to Alake, the loan initiative was part of what Tinubu promised during his electioneering campaigns.

Reacting to the initiative, Omokri commended the president for making such a move.

He argued that Tinubu has fulfilled more promises in two weeks than former President Muhammadu Buhari in eight years.

He wrote, “President Bola Tinubu deserves more than kudos for the Student Loan initiative. This scheme is exactly what we need to unleash the value domiciled in Nigeria’s youth. The interest free aspect of the loan is highly generous. It makes better sense to spend money on education than on fuel subsidy.

“In just two weeks, Tinubu has fulfilled more electoral promises than Buhari fulfilled in eight years. This is the epitome of hitting the ground running. Countries do not grow Great by what is under their ground. It is what is between their people’s ears that leads to their greatness. President Tinubu gets this, and I will not withhold praise from whom it is due! And this goes for when he does wrong too. Carrot and stick.”