Grammy Organisers Add New Category Ahead Of 66th Edition

Ahead of the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy organizers have created a category for ‘Best African Music Performance’.

Naija News reports that the Academy made the announcement of the new category alongside two others in a statement released via its website on Tuesday.

The other two newly created categories are Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Alternative Jazz Album.

According to the statement, the new categories will receive nominations beginning from the 2024 show.

It added that the ‘Best African Music Performance’ category is open to both contemporary and traditional music from the African continent, while the existing categories of producer of the year, non-classical, and songwriter of the year, non-classical will be moved to the general field.

The statement reads, “The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest category changes to our award process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape.

“The addition of the Best African Music Performance category reflects how African acts such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems—along with the rise of the Afrobeats genre—have become global chart-topping stars and streaming juggernauts.

“The Grammy “Best African Music Performance” category is open to both contemporary and traditional music from the African continent including Afrobeats, Afro-pop, Amapiano, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz genres.”