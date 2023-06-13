Denver Nuggets Win First NBA Title After Defeating Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets won the NBA title for the first time by defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 on Tuesday, June 13.

Nikola Jokic contributed 28 points to his team’s victory, ending the Nuggets’ 47-year championship wait.

The 28-year-old Serbian, Jokic, was voted as the Finals Most Valuable Player, giving him a total of three MVPs, including the two he won in 2021 and 2022.

Jokic contributed 16 rebounds and 16 points to the Nuggets’ triumph in game five, and Michael Porter Jr. contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds as well.

The Nuggets never lost more than twice in any of their playoff series, and they ended their march to a historic victory with 10 victories in their final 11 games.

With just under two minutes remaining, Denver was behind 89-88 and 71-70 at the start of the fourth quarter, respectively, but the home team would not be stopped as Bruce Brown’s layup gave them the lead.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo of Miami both scored 21 points, but their combined efforts were not enough to prevent their team’s loss.

“We’re not in it for ourselves, we’re in it for the guy next to us and that’s why this [means] even more,” Jokic said after the victory.

“It was an amazing effort by the team.

“That is why basketball is a fun sport, it is a live thing, you cannot say this going to happen, there are so many factors.

“I’m just happy we won the game.”