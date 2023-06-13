Democracy Day: “Keep Faith, Imo Will Be Safe Again” – Sen. Samuel Anyanwu

Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo state has admonished indigenes of the state to continue to keep faith with democracy despite prevalent security challenges.

Anyanwu, also the National Secretary of his Party, promised to ensure a better and safer Imo under his administration.

This was contained in a statement on Monday commemorating the 2023 Democracy Day. He disclosed that he was aware of the numerous challenges caused by the state’s Insecurity and Poor Economic Policies.

He expressed sadness that the state, which used to be number one in the areas of hospitality and security in the entire South East region, has become a shadow of itself and wondered why it has suddenly turned into a ‘theatre of war’ for unknown reasons.

“I am aware that your businesses have crumbled and collapsed due to the insecure environment we find ourselves today; your lives are threatened and properties destroyed, but be rest assured that peace will be restored in Imo when the Righteous takes over”

“Despite the challenges and the losses, I appeal to you in the name of God to remain focused and law abiding and continue to play your role in consolidating our democracy until our state is finally salvaged.”

“Once again, let me use this opportunity to salute the good people of Imo State for your unwavering support towards our aspiration to take Imo out of the dungeon and return it back to its pride of place as the Eastern Heartland known for its hospitality and investment-friendly state. I assure you that Imo will be safe again.”

While commending Imo people for upholding the ideals of the nascent democracy, he further urges them to resist every pressure from anyone to compromise the collective zeal of the masses to instil a more conducive and people-oriented government in the state during the November 11, 2023, Governorship election.